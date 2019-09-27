Ayanda Borotho's pen seeks to slay patriarchy

Television actress Ayanda Borotho has moved away from typical self-centred books to address deep issues of misogyny in her autobiography.

Unbecoming to Become, Borotho's autobiography hit the shelves of the book stores last week.

The actress and activist who plays MaDlamini in Isibaya, was so concerned about the portrayal of women in society that she penned a book which delves into some of the grey and sensitive matters which are often never discussed.

The book is expected to spark debate because it challenges social norms, cultural practices, gender hierarchies, and Christian teachings, among others.

Borotho also touches on her childhood, her marriage, her career in communications and marketing.

As much as she explained that Unbecoming to Become is essentially about her self-discovery, the book is a humdinger, giving more than you bargained for.

"Unbecoming to Become is essentially about me becoming me. It is a narrative that speaks to unbecoming everything that the world tells what we [as women] are.

"It traces my journey from when I was much younger to womanhood and marriage. But it looks at experiences in my life that shaped how I saw myself and my world."

The book was important for her because of how women continued to be oppressed, she says.

"I wrote the book because power and dominance is the order of the day. We live in an oppressed world.