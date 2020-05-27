NDZ's good leadership still overshadowed by JZ

On December 2017 President Cyril Ramaphosa narrowly beat his rival, now minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini- Zuma, in the fiercely contested race to become president of the ANC. Ramaphosa received 2,440 votes while Dlamini-Zuma fell short by just 179 votes.

Many political pundits predicted that Dlamini-Zuma would disappear gracefully into the darkness, eradicating the Zuma surname from the SA's political landscape.

Fast-forward to 2020. SA - and the world - finds itself in the midst of a global pandemic, Covid-19. Foes have become friends, political parties with varying political ideologies are working hand-in-hand, and Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma are side-by- side again, but this time as an impressive dynamic.

Along with minister of health Zweli Mkhize, Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma have to be lauded for tirelessly ensuring that SA contains the virus.

Perhaps the ANC "unity" theme at Nasrec just needed a nudge in the right direction, although some pundits are still getting their pay check from speculating that it is just a front.

I want to single out Dlamini-Zuma, perhaps to the dismay of cigarette smokers, and laud her for her firm and steadfast leadership over the last few months. She is not given a lot of credit for the work she has done for SA and Africa as a whole. Despite her stellar credentials, she has for years endured being reduced to being little more than the former wife of Jacob Zuma.