Mute lyrics projecting women as objects of sexual pleasure for men

In our quest to detoxify masculinity there is a host of men, steeped in traditional ideas of manhood, who must be brought into the conversation.

Some of these men - both in deep rural areas and in the city - hold dogmatically to the notion of the superiority of men over women. This is not just a philosophical superiority but it is actioned and expressed in how women are treated in communities espousing such.

The level of domestic violence, sexual harassment and the general ill-treatment of women will never cease until these men are also included in the dialogue and a paradigm shift is engaged in.

These men, however, will not readily participate in any discussion that begins on an assumption of equality.

How do we engage such men, while not compromising on the international consensus that the days of undermining other humans because of their gender is archaic and must be shattered?