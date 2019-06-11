Entertainment

Many SA men are 'certifiable sociopaths', warns Katlego Danke

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 11 June 2019 - 07:32
Katlego Danke says women are not well-equipped to detect misogyny because some men hide behind a 'gentleman' front.
Image: Via Katlego's Instagram

Actress Katlego Danke has some strong views about misogyny, which is a real problem that women face daily.

The actress explained that she had observed how many women were faced with prejudice by men, often in the most unassuming ways.

She said it's concerning that women don't seem to be well-equipped to detect misogyny or how to deal with it.  

"Misogyny is real - and it sometimes hides in the most unassuming places. It’s a dark and scary hatred and most women are not well versed on picking it up, let alone how to react to it," she shared on her social media.

In conversation with her followers, Katlego said she was concerned about the kind of children these misogynist men were raising - and the women they go on to marry.

She said she was most worried that these kinds of men continue to be abusive, even if they hide behind a "gentleman" front. She added that she was disturbed by how many man are "actually certifiable sociopaths".

Speaking of men who make the world a scary place, actress Nokuthula Mavuso also shared some of her experiences, adding that a woman's safety is never guaranteed.

"The person thinks I'm crazy, says I'm paranoid when I keep security doors locked, even during the day," she wrote.

"Lived in a free-standing home for years. Four burglaries in our last year living there. The thought of a stranger being in your house while you sleep [is] traumatic."

