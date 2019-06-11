Many SA men are 'certifiable sociopaths', warns Katlego Danke

Actress Katlego Danke has some strong views about misogyny, which is a real problem that women face daily.

The actress explained that she had observed how many women were faced with prejudice by men, often in the most unassuming ways.

She said it's concerning that women don't seem to be well-equipped to detect misogyny or how to deal with it.

"Misogyny is real - and it sometimes hides in the most unassuming places. It’s a dark and scary hatred and most women are not well versed on picking it up, let alone how to react to it," she shared on her social media.