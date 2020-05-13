Mothers' sacrifices for their children do not go unnoticed and are never in vain

For many South Africans, including myself, Sharpeville is unfortunately eternally married to the massacre of March 21 1960 when the apartheid regime police opened fire on a crowd of unarmed black SA demonstrators. A piece of history that will forever hover over the black township of Sharpeville.

I've never formally tried to express sound in my writing, I've never had to. But, my late mother, Lathiwe Elizabeth Botha, could. And she was an even better storyteller. Her narration of the events of that particular day would be, screaming, groaning, and crying, drowned out by a deafening cacophony of police sirens. The aftermath? Sixty-nine lifeless bodies, and 180 more injured.

Horrific. Gruesome. Traumatic. Terrifying. Cruel. I remember mentally exhausting adjectives of that day as we grew older and older.

And then, out of nowhere, the room would suddenly be filled with warmth, love, care, cheers and laughter as if pain and pleasure occurred on a continuum and my mother had the switch. My mother had that ability.

An uncanny ability to shield those she cared for from pain with her undying love while taking the hits without any visible dents to her armour. She had an ability to bring light where there was darkness, pleasure where there was pain, and joy where there were tears.