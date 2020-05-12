From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again

Initially, automotive dealers could only carry out emergency vehicle repairs under level 4, with vehicle sales only allowed again under level 3 and routine servicing under level 2.

After lobbying from the motor industry, minister Ebrahim Patel gazetted directions on Tuesday evening that allow for the following car trading activities during alert level 4:

trade-ins of new and used cars;

wholesale trade of new and used cars by OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and importers;

export and import of all category of cars through national ports of entry under strict guidelines; and

trade-in purchases, car-lease scheme returns and wholesale trading of used cars.

Phased approach

Car sales will be phased in under the following conditions:

Under phase 1, all dealerships and used car outlets will operate with up to 30% of employment subject to a maximum of one employee or customer per every nine square metres of floor space, provided that small businesses may operate with a minimum of five employees.

The majority of car sales will be done remotely via the internet (e-commerce) or telephone. Personal contact will be kept to a minimum and only on appointment under very strict hygiene and social distancing conditions in line with the regulations.

Test drives will be conducted on appointment only. Home delivery of vehicles with full sanitisation will be mandatory. Where possible, electronic, or virtual signatures will be used for finance and insurance documentation. Car auctions for all categories will be conducted online.

Under phase 2, all dealerships and used car outlets will operate with up to 60% of employment; limited customers will be allowed to enter the dealership under very strict hygiene and social distancing conditions in line with the Regulations; and remote vehicle sales will continue for those potential customers with access to online services.