Now is the time to transform our economy for good

The first and arguably the most crucial step is to get people back into economic activity. Resuming this, in the context of a public-health system capable to detect and respond to new cases, something the SA government must be lauded for, is crucial in restarting our economy.

Although considered a leading emerging economy on the African continent, globally we are a developing country and face the same socioeconomic challenges as other emerging markets in our region. This position means we need to ensure not to get "left behind" when the global economy recovers.

The government's unprecedented R500bn Covid-19 economic stimulus package to mitigate the pandemic is similar to stimulus packages already effected by developed countries such as the US, Germany and the UK. President Cyril Ramaphosa's interventions, specifically the R100bn that will be set aside to protect and create jobs and the planned R70bn in tax relief measures will garner the necessary preservation of entrepreneurs.

However, more strategic tactics in leveraging these interventions to make the SMME sector the bedrock of the SA economy are pertinent. If there is one thing this pandemic has exposed, it is the basic need to transform our economy from a labour-focused one to be SMME-oriented.

As a labour-intense economy, 25 days of non-activity, limited capacity and production have further cornered what was already an imprisoned economy in recession.

The constraints on key sectors such as mining, textile, and manufacturing has meant the economy was never positioned to adequately adapt to the complete or partial shutdown.