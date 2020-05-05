Bread is not a meal for a working man: Truckers on hunger and job fears

Pfunzo Makhera is a truck driver from Limpopo who has just returned to work. Ironically, he delivers food products for restaurants as far as Musina. He said life under lockdown is tough for drivers.

The 46-year-old man said while out on the road, he had to resort to eating soft food since there was no prepared food in the stores.

“It is difficult especially as a Venda man who is used to eating hot food like pap. I cannot cook my own food and travel with it because it will get spoiled on the road. Now we just have to live on Mageu and some bread, which is not enough for me as a man. So this means I must eat constantly as bread is not sufficient,” he said.

Makhera is anxious about job security.

“Work has been reduced. They might even retrench anytime. [Companies employing] drivers travelling to Musina have reduced [operations], even our salaries. It’s now difficult. The coronavirus has affected us in a bad way,” Makhera said.

Although the company he works for provides workers with protective gears, he still fears for his life every day he reports to work.

“You can’t see the person who has it, so it’s scary. [But] we have masks and things to protect ourselves with. We also have to sanitise the truck before we get inside and when we deliver we can’t share our pens with the customers,” he said.

Another driver, Kenneth Setati delivers frozen and chilled foods in the Limpopo province. He also said food was a major challenge while on the road.

“There are no prepared foods in the stores, so often we have to go without eating or we just eat bread.

“When your stomach is empty, it is difficult for your mind to function. Many public toilets, which were previously open, are also now closed.”

The father of two who is on the road five days a week said he was worried about infecting his family with the virus.

“When I get home, I am stressed. I worry about whether I am carrying coronavirus. I tell my family not to hug me anymore, not until coronavirus is dead. This upsets my children, they are not used to this. I try my best to explain to them that, in time, this will pass and we will be able to touch each other and hug again,” he said.

Meanwhile, international humanitarian organisation, Ashraful Aid, has sympathised with one of the biggest challenges that the long distance drivers are battling with – decent meals.