Glencore's Zambia subsidiary to resume mining operations temporarily.

Glencore's Zambian subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) will resume mining operations for 90 days but still expects to go ahead with its initial plan to place its mining operations on care and maintenance, the local firm said on Sunday.

Glencore's original announcement that it planned to put MCM under "care and maintenance" sparked a backlash from Zambia's government, which threatened to revoke the firm's mining licences saying it had not given enough notice.

Mopani said in a statement that constructive discussions had taken place with the Zambian government.