East London is Eastern Cape's Covid-19 epicentre, as provincial cases spike

“We call on bereaved families and communities to stop organising funerals with large numbers of people exceeding the stipulated number of 50 mourners,” she said.

“We call on everyone who may have attended a funeral and suddenly developed flu-like symptoms to immediately contact our 24-hour toll-free number 08000 32364 to leave their contacts/addresses for easy tracing and follow-up by our teams.”

“This is important, as it will help us to get to people faster, screen and test them so that they can get the medical assistance they need if they test positive.”

Gomba said the provincial government’s preferred position was to allow individuals and families to self-quarantine but she warned this would be reviewed because “some people are not as disciplined when it comes to this choice”.