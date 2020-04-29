South Africa

'I profusely apologise': Eastern Cape health MEC on 'andidikwe' blunder

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 29 April 2020 - 11:21
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba made the remark in the presence of other MECs and health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. File photo.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

Health MEC in the Eastern Cape Sindiswa Gomba has apologised for her utterances during an online briefing on the coronavirus in which she used the term 'andidikwe' — which, loosely translated, means  'I am fed up' or 'irritated' — saying it had created a wrong impression.

Gomba who made the remark at the end of her address in the presence of other MECs and health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said she had been “moving away from her laptop and taking off her doek”. 

“I profusely apologise for the wrong impression that this created as I am committed in the fight against this pandemic,” she said in a statement.

However, some social media users deemed the utterance a disgrace and suggested she be released from her duties.

Gomba’s office said she had spent the day visiting hospitals in Mthatha area ensuring medical stuff had personal protective equipment.

“Because of exhaustion the MEC forgot to mute her microphone when she said she was irritated or uncomfortable with the warm attire since the early hours of the morning,” said spokesperson, Sizwe Kupelo.

