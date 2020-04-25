ANCYL in Nelson Mandela Bay calls for health MEC Gomba’s exit

Meanwhile, Mabusela welcomed Mkhize’s intervention in the Bay and said it came as a result of the inability of the provincial health department to provide balanced and up-to-date figures of the pandemic in the province.

“It has become quite evident to us that there is serious incapacity and ill-preparation to deal with the spread of this pandemic at a provincial government level, particularly the provincial health department,” Mabusela said.

“We are extremely dissatisfied with the provincial health department’s lack of precision in dealing with a pandemic as deadly as the coronavirus.

“It is quite evident that the tracing, screening and testing in the municipality has been an abysmal failure and that there have been no attempts to rescue the situation and ultimately curb the spread of the virus.

“As much as we understand that the problems facing the provincial health department are a sign of an even greater crisis in the provincial leadership, we cannot excuse the mediocrity it has displayed throughout the period of national lockdown in SA.”

Responding to the statement, Mabuyane’s spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said there was a dramatic, flawed understanding and misrepresentation by the media and the ANCYL of the outcomes of the meeting between Mkhize and Gomba.

“Dr Mkhize was communicating agreements reached with MEC Gomba. The health minister’s intervention is not a takeover of anything but a provision of support requested by the province through the premier and MEC’s call to the national government,” Sicwetsha said.

“The deputy director-general assigned to the metro is from the provincial department of health and not the national department of health.”