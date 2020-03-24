Coronavirus reveals our good and bad

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections in SA rose yesterday to 402 from 274 at the last announcement.

This has been the single biggest increase since the coronavirus outbreak was confirmed to have reached our shores.

It has been three weeks that has brought out both the worst and the best of South Africans as we grappled with perhaps the single biggest challenge ever to face our young democratic nation; we fumbled and we excelled our way through in the way only we South Africans can.

Many have sought to see the lighter side of the impending catastrophe without losing sense of the gravity of the matter at hand as it unfolded under our collective, if at times helpless, gaze as the virus first made news tens of thousands of kilometres away.

We do indeed live in a global village and it was a question of when rather than if the pandemic would come knocking at our door. Now it has.