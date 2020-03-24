Record label boss in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19
A record label boss has spoken out about having coronavirus, saying the most difficult thing was quarantining and not being able to spend time with his wife and children even though they were in the same house.
Lunga Nombewu said he arrived back in the country on March 16 and went to see a doctor the next day, even though he was not showing any symptoms. A test was done and he only received his results on Sunday.
"When I got my results on Sunday, I had mixed emotions. I feared for the safety of my wife and two children. However, they have made this journey a bit easier for me even though it is difficult to have them self-quarantining on the other side of my bedroom door," Nombewu said.
He said he confined his movements in the house to just one room where he sleeps alone and members of his family have been tested and they are waiting for results.
Nombewu said he has been self-isolating since he landed at OR Tambo International Airport because he was not satisfied with the results he got.
"I had been on an international trip between Cuba and France. On March 7, I stayed at CDG [Charles de Gaulle] Airport in Paris and everything was normal but when I got back to Paris a week later from Cuba, everything was closed and that is a huge airport. I panicked as I realised the seriousness of coronavirus. I made a point to have myself tested when I got back home," he said.
Nombewu said he paid R900 for the test.
"I still don't have any symptoms, I only had a runny nose which I have since taken care of," Nombewu said.
"Luckily we have two bathrooms in my house so I am using the one next to the room where I am sleeping. They have to put my food outside my door. I spoke to my daughters and explained why we can't have contact and they can't come to my room which was the most painful part.
"They are still struggling with the concept of not being able to hug daddy. When I told my mom about it, she cried and I cried as well for the first time since I have been on this journey," he said.
Nombewu said he is in contact with his doctor and keeps him updated about how he feels.
"People need to be serious about self-isolating. Friends and families should be supportive to the people who test positive for Covid-19. We need to be indoors and we can't even go and buy bread for ourselves because our movement might increase the chances of spreading the virus.
"I am happy that I have a couple of friends who are already offering to help, they drop whatever we need on our doorsteps because no one else is allowed inside the house.
"Also it is important for those who have tested to stay in a happy place because negative energy will have an effect on one's immune system."
He said at the moment he doesn't feel sick and he is not taking any medication but taking vitamin supplements.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed yesterday that there were 402 cases of coronavirus in the country.
Nombewu, who owns Baainar Records, tested when he came back from his international trip on Monday last week as a precautionary measure.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.