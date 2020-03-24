Record label boss in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

A record label boss has spoken out about having coronavirus, saying the most difficult thing was quarantining and not being able to spend time with his wife and children even though they were in the same house.

Lunga Nombewu said he arrived back in the country on March 16 and went to see a doctor the next day, even though he was not showing any symptoms. A test was done and he only received his results on Sunday.

"When I got my results on Sunday, I had mixed emotions. I feared for the safety of my wife and two children. However, they have made this journey a bit easier for me even though it is difficult to have them self-quarantining on the other side of my bedroom door," Nombewu said.

He said he confined his movements in the house to just one room where he sleeps alone and members of his family have been tested and they are waiting for results.

Nombewu said he has been self-isolating since he landed at OR Tambo International Airport because he was not satisfied with the results he got.