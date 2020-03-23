Army calls for calm as soldiers seen in Johannesburg streets

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has called for calm after soldiers were seen in the streets of Johannesburg.

The SANDF said this in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday evening.

"The SANDF would like to confirm that the soldiers seen in Johannesburg is part of the SANDF's mobilisation phase as part of normal preparations for support to government and it is not a deployment as speculated.

'The SANDF would like to appeal to the public to remain calm," read the statement.

This comes as South Africa's confirmed cases of coronavirus hit the 400 mark on Monday ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation in the evening.

In a memo, however, which has been circulating on social media, the SA Army Infantry Formation (foot soldiers) have been requested to mobilise and prepare for deployment across the country under the operational command of nine regional command centres.