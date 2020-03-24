Coronavirus slows down trade in Joburg CBD

It was not business as usual in the Johannesburg CBD as informal traders opted not to set up their stands but instead to clean their working environment.

Pavements that are usually full of patrons and food vendors. Clothing stalls and hair salons were empty as the few pedestrians who ventured into town walked by.

The traders heeded the government's call to keep their surrounding clean to help curb the spread of coronavirus. Early in the morning they swept the pavements along the streets surrounding the Noord and Wanderers streets taxi ranks.

Diamond Zulu, 39, who owns a clothing stall said business people were taking precaution to help curb the spread of the virus.