South Africa

Northern Cape premier urges public not to panic as province registers first cases of Covid-19

By ERNEST MABUZA - 24 March 2020 - 07:15
Incoming Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul has urged the public to remain calm as the province recorded its first two cases of Covid-19 on Monday.
Image: Foto24 / Emile Hendricks/ Gallo

The first two people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the Northern Cape are a couple from Hartswater who attended the Church Conference in Bloemfontein between March 11 and 13.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced the cases on Monday.

Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul said he appreciated the couple's proactive and open response in getting themselves tested as soon as they became aware of the reported positive patients from the conference.

Saul said the couple self-isolated as soon as their suspicions were raised.

He said they had been visited by the department of health’s rapid response team and were in quarantine at home, where they pose no risk to the community.

“They are under observation and their condition is not life-threatening.

“The District Health Outreach Team is doing contact tracing in the Phokwane Municipality and we urge community members to co-operate with the team,” Saul said.

He said between February 21 and March 21, 17 people were tested in the province. All were negative. They ranged in age from four to 47 years old. 

Saul urged the public to continue observing measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Our facilities remain ready to provide medical treatment to the infected patients and urge the rest of the province to keep social distancing and stay at home where possible. People must not panic, but be alert and vigilant,” Saul said.

