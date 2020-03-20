Spare more than a thought for business

We welcome the government's newly introduced strict regulations that would see taverns, clubs and restaurants shut down or scaling down to less than 50 patrons at a time.

The regulations were gazetted by cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma yesterday under the national state of disaster. They are aimed at restraining the spread of coronavirus which had infected 150 people in the country by yesterday.

The order also stated that all off-consumption liquor stores must be shut between 6pm and 9am from Monday to Saturday and close by 1pm on Sundays and public holidays. Business owners who disregard the rules will face imprisonment or a fine or both

The regulations also called on all places of accommodation which sell liquor to also implement the measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Yes, the government has no other option but to regulate public spaces such as taverns and eateries because that will prevent more people from contracting the virus.