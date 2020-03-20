'Hygiene is essential, be safe', says Julius Malema amid Covid-19 outbreak
EFF leader Julius Malema is delivering on his promise to raise awareness about the coronavirus by demonstrating protective measures for citizens to slow and prevent its spread.
Using the power of Twitter and his more than two million following, Malema shared a picture of himself sanitising his hands and emphasised in the caption the importance of maintaining good hygiene at this time.
Hygiene is essential Mntase, be safe fellow Africans and the progressive World. pic.twitter.com/53ZsFgnYSV— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 19, 2020
On Thursday Malema pledged his commitment to keeping South Africans informed about the coronavirus and ensuring their safety.
He met with president Cyril Ramaphosa and other leaders of opposition parties, and pleaded with the private sector and businesses not to use the current outbreak as a money-making opportunity by overpricing their products and services.
“We fully support the initiative of government and call on business people who deal with gloves and masks not to try to make profits out of this outbreak. It is not time to make profit. We have expressed our commitment to the president to make sure no-one steals out of this disaster.”
The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends regularly washing your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser or washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
