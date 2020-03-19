Expect delays to cellphone, car repairs as stock depletes due to Covid-19

“The biggest impact is being experienced on parts manufactured in China, Japan and South Korea, as well as electronic devices such as Apple, Huawei, LG and Samsung.

“We are going out of our way to find alternative ways to keep to our service promise. Please bear with us during this period,” it added.

Discovery Insure said while it had not experienced any delays in repairs, they were anticipating stock depletion in the near future.

“We have not experienced a backlog of repairs as yet, and are in daily contact with our suppliers in order to mitigate any challenges.

“We would expect that over time there will be delays as existing stock is depleted, and delays are experienced in supply chains. This is especially true of electronic items (including mobile phones) and vehicle parts,” said Discovery Insure CEO Anton Ossip.

“We would like to reassure our clients that our service providers, partners and call centres are operating as normal and we have all taken actionable measures to mitigate risks.”