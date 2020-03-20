Lifeline for SA's small businesses amid coronavirus outbreak

Small businesses will be afforded financial relief during the coronavirus outbreak.

Small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the relief would be provided through a debt relief fund and business growth and resilience facility of the government.

The offer is part of the government efforts to mitigate the negative impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on business.

Ntshavheni announced a facility that is expected to keep small and medium business enterprises afloat during this time. Sowetan understands that the fund and the facility are part of a R1bn package aimed at assisting small businesses.

The debt relief fund, which small business would have to apply for, will assist with paying for their existing debts as well as staff as some business would have to scale down or shut down operations.