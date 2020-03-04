Loving total stranger a scary idea, absolutely not for me

"We were just friends, that's how it started," starts Chante Moore in her 1999 classic See You in a Different Light, in which she features JoJo Hailey.

Remember it?

You and your friend decide that you've known each other for a very long time and no one knows you like he/she does. The friend is among the first people you call when you have good or bad news.

One day you're just sitting and talking and next thing you know, you're kissing.

Fireworks!

This is how I remember the two serious relationships I've been in started.

I don't know what being courted is and honestly, I do not even know how to respond to a stranger saying nice things to me. I am not one to open up to people I don't know.

When I was on the bus the other day, I watched what I thought could be a beautiful love story unfold - a man making a move on a woman.

The young woman hopped onto the bus but it was already full, so she had to stand.

At the next stop, a man gets in and stands right behind her.