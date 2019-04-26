How playing cupid has allowed me to dodge bullets

A friend recently rang me to laugh at how, after years of refusing to marry him, I eventually introduced him to his current wife.

I went to such great lengths to see that relationship succeed. I loved both of them and knew they would be great together.

It's been 12 years and four kids since they met. Considering how I am the least inclined to reproduction and promising eternal loyalty, I really dodged the bullet there.

Actually, I have always fancied myself as a cupid of sorts. I have a few couples who have grown older, fat and miserable together, thanks to my insistence that they meet.

There's even a child who was conceived within two hours of me dropping off a friend at another friend's place and a dozen more whose fathers I endorsed with pure lies in exchange for a free lunch and a promise that my lady friends will be loved and respected.

Most of the friends I have paired have little wish for a repeat, though.

I am basically the kind of cupid who forgets her spectacles at home and shoots blindly. Worse, most of my arrows have been redirections of all the guys I rejected.