How playing cupid has allowed me to dodge bullets
A friend recently rang me to laugh at how, after years of refusing to marry him, I eventually introduced him to his current wife.
I went to such great lengths to see that relationship succeed. I loved both of them and knew they would be great together.
It's been 12 years and four kids since they met. Considering how I am the least inclined to reproduction and promising eternal loyalty, I really dodged the bullet there.
Actually, I have always fancied myself as a cupid of sorts. I have a few couples who have grown older, fat and miserable together, thanks to my insistence that they meet.
There's even a child who was conceived within two hours of me dropping off a friend at another friend's place and a dozen more whose fathers I endorsed with pure lies in exchange for a free lunch and a promise that my lady friends will be loved and respected.
Most of the friends I have paired have little wish for a repeat, though.
I am basically the kind of cupid who forgets her spectacles at home and shoots blindly. Worse, most of my arrows have been redirections of all the guys I rejected.
It was mostly a case of me feeling so guilty for not wanting the poor guy that I'd be pressured to find him someone better.
Then there'd be the lady friends who mostly fell for looks and urged me to hook them up with the worst of wolves in my pack.
There was one instance where a very handsome young lawyer took an interest in me. He was definitely single during work hours, and I had even met his son. He just forgot to mention that he was engaged and living with a girlfriend after close of business and on weekends.
I eventually introduced him to my friend. And did she not duck and dive from three plates and a precise knife throw, skip over a couch and still seek refuge behind the lying cheat?
What freaked me out the most about the attack is that pregnant Cynthia Rothrock there believed that all her spinning kicks were aimed at a slut named "Kwanele". Me! She risked giving birth in a jail cell to scar "me" with her cutlery, and kick me out of her man's life.
I do still have our some guilt for risking my dear friend's life. But whoa! I'm really glad I didn't go on that date.
I guess ensuring the people you go out on dates with are at least known to our friends and are traceable does not always guarantee safety. Nonetheless, I will not give up on matching lovers and forging everlasting marriages.
As I have always told my friends - trusting me to find them love is way better than blindly logging into an app and relying on a 140-word bio and filtered photo to decide whether someone is worth a shot at a date.