I'd rather have men slide into my inbox than being 'okapied'

A friend on social media recently asked, "What is the most stupid thing you ever did to get the attention of someone you liked?" and "Did it work?"

Great memories of my youth and sexual discoveries flushed in. One particularly sticks out to this day, especially because the object of my desire remains a close friend and always laughs at our past misadventures.

There I was, a young beautiful thing, shopping up a storm in the company of my favourite cousin.

Cupid must have been working overtime that one afternoon.

We suddenly felt a breeze of expensive freshness hit us from the left. It was a man. He walked past us, with no haste and seemingly with no particular destination.

That man was probably just planted there by the devil, to ruin my life. And what did I do? I followed him around until he got to the parking lot and had nowhere to turn because he was not even parked there anyway. He did not have a car.