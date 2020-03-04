Entertainment

DJ Fresh on Thando Thabethe’s resignation from 5FM: It is a sad loss for radio

By Masego Seemela - 04 March 2020 - 10:19
Radio personality Thando Thabethe has resigned from 5FM.
Radio personality Thando Thabethe has resigned from 5FM.
Image: Via Thando Thabethe's Instagram

Veteran broadcaster DJ Fresh is rallying behind radio personality Thando Thabethe after the star revealed that she had resigned from 5FM.

Thando announced her exit as the host of the SABC radio station’s afternoon drive show on Tuesday, saying she was “dropping the mic after six years at 5FM and 11 years on radio”.

ThaBooty, as she is known in these streets, added that she will host her last show on Thursday.

Fresh, who knows all too well how Thando may be feeling, reached out to her on Twitter, saying, " ... and was sadly probably not the most difficult decision to make! A sad loss for radio!”

Last year, Metro FM terminated Fresh's contract with immediate effect after he used “foul language” on air.

In her resignation letter, Thando said, “This is probably the hardest decision I've had to make and it's a bittersweet moment as I bid farewell to something that I've been doing for the last 11 years, and grown to love and cherish so much.”

Thando, who was the first woman to host the drive time show on 5FM, expressed that The Thabooty Drive was her baby and a really big moment in her career.

Thando is now focusing on the next chapter in her life, which is acting and growing her business.

Behind the Business: YFM

YFM has been a part of youth culture for decades in South Africa.
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X