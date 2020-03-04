DJ Fresh on Thando Thabethe’s resignation from 5FM: It is a sad loss for radio

Veteran broadcaster DJ Fresh is rallying behind radio personality Thando Thabethe after the star revealed that she had resigned from 5FM.

Thando announced her exit as the host of the SABC radio station’s afternoon drive show on Tuesday, saying she was “dropping the mic after six years at 5FM and 11 years on radio”.

ThaBooty, as she is known in these streets, added that she will host her last show on Thursday.