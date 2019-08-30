Can money buy you love? Khanyi Mbau & celebrity divorce lawyer Billy Gundelfinger weigh in

BILLY GUNDELFINGER

Attorney

Money definitely buys love, but unfortunately it's not enduring. The kind of love that money buys is the kind of love that fuels my practice - the conditional love that evaporates the moment the going gets tough.

January is the busiest time in my practice because couples are compelled to spend the holiday together and scrutinise their "love", which often highlights cracks in marriages and sends couples straight to my offices [for a divorce].

Having said that, it's said that if you marry without money, you'll have good nights but sorry days. Money buys the biggest and best weddings, the most magnificent homes, cars, holidays, cosmetic surgeries and lifestyles. When all that is no longer enough, it can buy you the best divorce attorney.

STEVEN BOLLEURS

Private equity analyst serving rich individuals

Sorry poor people, the stats are clear: money buys love. You're more likely to find love, get married, be married happily and for longer if you have more money.

Let's break down what love costs.

Sex: Say you need sex four times a week, rapidly reducing to once in a blue moon over the next 40 years. This is easy to buy.

Cuddles: There's a woman in Canada offering an hour of cuddling for $60 (R900). You'll need a weekly fix.

Companionship: Dogs are great. You'll need an average of 1.3 dogs at any one time with an average life of 12 years per dog.

Someone to listen to you whine: Psychologists are pricey - get one session a week. If you're Catholic, you'll get this for free.