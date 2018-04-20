Mafikizolo, Mi Casa and Simphiwe Dana lead Sama nominees
Legendary musician Robbie Malinga's self-titled album has earned him a posthumous nomination for the 24th South African Music Awards (Samas).
Malinga, a celebrated composer and musician, died on Christmas Day following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
His album was nominated in the category of best Afro-pop album last night.
Malinga will go up against Mafikizolo, Zahara, Ntando and Blaq Diamond at the awards ceremony at Sun City, North West, in June.
Mafikizolo, Mi Casa and songstress Simphiwe Dana are leading the pack with the most nominations so far.
Mafikizolo are in the running for best Afro-pop album, best engineered album and best produced album gongs for their latest release, 20, which marks the number of years they have been in the industry.
Afro-pop dance band Mi Casa also clinched three nominations in the best dance, best produced album and best engineered album categories for their latest offering, Familia.
Talented songstress Dana is nominated for best live audiovisual, best jazz album and best African artist for her Simphiwe Dana Symphony Experience.
Distruction Boyz, Kwesta, Riky Rick, Rouge, Shane Eagles, Shekhinah, Benjamin Dube, Mobi Dixon, Prince Kaybee, Zoe Modiga and Nduduzo Makhathini all had two nominations each.
Idols SA alum Thami Shobede also scored a nod for Best R&B/Soul/Reggae Album.
Comedian Mashabela Galane surprised many by becoming the first comedian in Samas history to be nominated in the best kwaito album category for his Bona That Rural Dream offering.
Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of awards organisers RiSA, wished all the nominees luck.
"This has been a particularly formidable year and the competition was exceedingly tight. We applaud those who have made the cut and wish them the best going to Sun City."