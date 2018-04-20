Mafikizolo, Mi Casa and Simphiwe Dana lead Sama nominees

Legendary musician Robbie Malinga's self-titled album has earned him a posthumous nomination for the 24th South African Music Awards (Samas).

Malinga, a celebrated composer and musician, died on Christmas Day following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

His album was nominated in the category of best Afro-pop album last night.

Malinga will go up against Mafikizolo, Zahara, Ntando and Blaq Diamond at the awards ceremony at Sun City, North West, in June.

Mafikizolo, Mi Casa and songstress Simphiwe Dana are leading the pack with the most nominations so far.

Mafikizolo are in the running for best Afro-pop album, best engineered album and best produced album gongs for their latest release, 20, which marks the number of years they have been in the industry.

Afro-pop dance band Mi Casa also clinched three nominations in the best dance, best produced album and best engineered album categories for their latest offering, Familia.