Thulani Hlatshwayo 'not going anywhere'

Bidvest Wits chief executive Jose Ferreira and head coach Gavin Hunt have come out swinging at the media for apparently pushing an agenda that seeks to see captain Thulani "Tyson" Hlatshwayo leave the club.

Ferreira sat alongside Hunt at the club's media briefing at their training base at Sturrock Park in Johannesburg on Friday where the Clever Boys unveiled 10 new signings to bolster the squad for the coming season.

Both uttered the word "disturbing" on numerous occasions when questions were asked about Hlatshwayo.

Ferreira declared that Hlatshwayo "is not going anywhere" despite persistent reports linking the defender with a move to Orlando Pirates.

"It is rumours and it is disturbing. There's seemingly quite a disturbing media drive around Tyson and we have this every season," said a seemingly irritated Ferreira.

"Where you guys [the media] get that information I don't know. Maybe it is because you need to write something.

"We have not received an offer from any club for Tyson. So when guys speculate like that around where he is going next, we as a club wonder where you guys get this kind of information.

"One would imagine that it is rumours and it fits the agendas of some portion of the media."

Hunt also weighed in on the matter and reiterated that he is not prepared to lose his captain, especially not to title rivals.