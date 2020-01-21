MultiChoice workshops Eastern Cape youth in film production skills

Pay TV MultiChoice is staging a workshop to beef-up skills of the youth in the video entertainment industry.

Dubbed the MultiChoice Talent Factory SA, which was previously known as the M-Net Magic in Motion Academy when it was established in 2014, the three-day workshop is currently taking place in the Eastern Cape.

The young creatives who are taking part in the workshop, which runs from 21 to 23 January at the East London International Conference Centre, were selected by the provincial department of arts and culture.

The workshop is composed of a series of masterclasses that are led by industry experts in the field of video entertainment and aim to cover several elements of filmmaking, including, scriptwriting, producing, directing, sound, lighting and cinematography.

The industry experts include Sanele Shiba and Wanda Sondiyazi, Mzansi Magic commissioning editors; Darrel Roodt, film director, screenwriter and producer best known for his work in the making of Sarafina and Phathutshedzo Makwarela, and award-winning scriptwriter and co-founder of Tshedza Pictures.

MultiChoice Group spokesperson Joe Heshu said: “The sustainability of the video entertainment industry in the country and on the continent depends on our ability to attract and develop fresh young talent.

“Opportunities such as this, and particularly with the support of regional government and other key industry stakeholders, provide the perfect platform to identify and nurture aspiring young filmmakers,” he said.

Fezeka Bayeni, Eastern Cape MEC for Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture said film had great potential to contribute to the development of the Eastern Cape economy.

"… And as such, we have made it one of the priorities of the department.”

She added: “The Eastern Cape has a rich heritage, great stories to be told and amazing locations for film. This partnership with Multichoice is therefore a very important platform in helping to develop and train filmmakers as part of our effort to grow the film industry in the province.”

“Our intention is to immerse participants in the world of filmmaking so that they leave with a better understanding of the commitment and skills that are required to take this journey to the next level,” said Heshu.