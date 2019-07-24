Numsa says it’s ready to down tools over wages in vehicle sector

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has given the strongest indication yet that it could embark on strike action to force embattled automotive sector bosses to accede to their demands.

On Wednesday, Mphumzi Maqungo, treasurer of Numsa, said the last round of negotiations between the union and employers will be held in Port Elizabeth from July 30 to August 2.

“We have set aside these four days to purely fight and see whether we can’t find a solution and reach an agreement. If we don’t reach an agreement, we will strike. I don’t want to lie. We can’t be massaging each others’ egos for far too long.”

Maqungo said Numsa will hold its automotive national shop steward council on Monday July 29 to consolidate feedback from its members on the 4.5% offer from the Automobile Manufacturers Employers Organisation (AMEO). The feedback will then be taken to the last round of negotiations in Port Elizabeth for consideration.