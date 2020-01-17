JUST IN: Parktown Boys pupil, 13, found dead after orientation camp tragedy

The body of the missing grade 8 Parktown Boys pupil has been found by the police.

"The family was fully briefed and we are all devastated by this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the family and the school community," Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Friday.

The last time 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi was seen was moments before a group of school boys' homemade river raft overturned during a water activity on an orientation camp at a lodge near Brits in the North West, police said.

The school left for the orientation camp on Wednesday.