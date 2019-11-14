SAA strike may spell disaster

South African Airways looks headed for a massive strike.

If the rhetoric of unions who represent staff at the national carrier is anything to go by, flights would be grounded as soon as workers down tools in their demand for salary increases and an end to planned retrenchments.

It is public knowledge that the state-owned airline is in serious financial crisis and that it remains a going concern only because of continued bail-outs from the government.

While we recognise the right of workers to demand better working conditions, we believe that embarking on strike action is not in the interest of any of the parties, especially the workers.

We are approaching the busy festive season where flights are in high demand. If SAA is grounded during this period due to its labour dispute, it is likely to lose a lot of business to its private sector rivals.

Now the unions may say this is exactly what they want: to hurt the employer in the pocket.