Here's how different institutions such as the Parliament make use of language practitioners

14 November 2019 - 07:00
Language practitioners render specialised language and communication services over a broad spectrum of fields.


For example, interpreting, translating, language training, copywriting, creative writing, language research, publicity, development of literary and language programmes, developing computer assisted language packages and providing organisations with language-related advice.

South Africa has 11 official languages, which means language practitioners are needed at all levels in the public and private sectors.

Institutions such as Parliament, the State Language Services, the National Terminology Services, provincial governments, the CSIR, HSRC, SABC, universities and universities of technology all make extensive use of language practitioners, as do private institutions such as banks, insurance companies and the media.

