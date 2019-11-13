Columnists

We can't let SAA crash and burn

By the editorial - 13 November 2019 - 07:35
It is in our national interest that SAA survives and that it largely remains in public hands, the writer says.
It is in our national interest that SAA survives and that it largely remains in public hands, the writer says.
Image: FILE PHOTO

The writing has been on the board for a while, it was just a question of when. But the news that almost a thousand jobs are set to be lost in retrenchments at SAA, is still a bitter pill to swallow.

It is all part of a painful restructuring process that officials say would result in the national carrier staying afloat in the long run, without depending on government bailouts.

If it does not embark on this process, the airline's leadership says, SAA would be forced to shut down in the future.

Its demise would be even more devastating, not only for the 4,000 employees who will be remaining after the retrenchment process, but for the country as a whole.

As a national carrier, SAA carries some national responsibilities that privately owned airlines are not obliged to. These include operating on international and local routes that may not be profitable, but are critical to the country's economic activities.

Hence it is in our national interest that the airline survives and that it largely remains in public hands.

SAA retrenchment threat 'nothing but a scare tactic': unions

The announcement by the South African Airways (SAA) of looming retrenchments was a veiled threat to get workers to drop their demands for wage ...
News
1 day ago

But clearly the current model is not working. Yes, years of mismanagement under a previous board forced SAA into the sorry state of finances it finds itself in today. But we cannot act as if, before state capture and corruption crippled the airline, there were not already structural problems that were making SAA dysfunctional.

SAA has been in crisis mode since the late 1990s and any lasting solution to its problems should be cognisant of that.

Doing so would help us review the entire ownership structure as well as the manner in which the airline is managed.

Outright privatisation is not a solution given that private owners, driven by the profit motive, would pull the airline out of some strategic, but not highly lucrative, routes.

But the country can consider selling a stake in the airline to other operators who can then help it with a turnaround strategy.

Alternatively, the state can continue to own SAA but put its management in the hands of a private company whose reward would be based on its ability to make the business self-sustainable while remaining faithful to its public mandate.

SAA hopes to save R700m by retrenching 1,000 workers

South Africa’s struggling state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) could cut more than 900 jobs as it restructures to stem severe financial ...
News
20 hours ago

Broke SAA wields the axe, 1000 employees in danger

Cash-strapped South African Airways has embarked on a retrenchment process that could see close to 1,000 of its employees exiting the ...
News
1 day ago

On a wing and a prayer, broke SAA gets first of four new planes

SAA has taken delivery of the first of four "new" Airbus A350-900s.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
Tornado causes destruction in KZN
X