We can't let SAA crash and burn

The writing has been on the board for a while, it was just a question of when. But the news that almost a thousand jobs are set to be lost in retrenchments at SAA, is still a bitter pill to swallow.

It is all part of a painful restructuring process that officials say would result in the national carrier staying afloat in the long run, without depending on government bailouts.

If it does not embark on this process, the airline's leadership says, SAA would be forced to shut down in the future.

Its demise would be even more devastating, not only for the 4,000 employees who will be remaining after the retrenchment process, but for the country as a whole.

As a national carrier, SAA carries some national responsibilities that privately owned airlines are not obliged to. These include operating on international and local routes that may not be profitable, but are critical to the country's economic activities.

Hence it is in our national interest that the airline survives and that it largely remains in public hands.