Mmusi exit plunges DA into ID crisis

The resignation of Mmusi Maimane as DA leader is a pinnacle of an identity crisis for the party that has been long in the making.

The country's second largest political party, which runs the Western Cape, the city of Cape Town and controls governments of two other metros, now faces a real threat of shrinking into a small provincial party with a racial identity.

Whereas a few years ago the DA seemed destined to grow its share of the electorate to over 30 percent by 2024, it now seems likely that its share will shrink to the low figures it had soon after it was formed in the early 2000s.

This is not just because Maimane has dumped the party, the DA was growing pretty well before he joined. But the manner in which the leadership contest between him and former party leader Helen Zille was mishandled is likely to chase away many black and progressive voters from the party.

It is going to be very difficult for Zille and her supporters to convince black voters that the party is "home for all" given the fact that just about every senior black leader of the party has had to leave the party acrimoniously.