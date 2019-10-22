Mmusi Maimane should resign from DA

Greed is costly because it makes us blind. The only person you see is yourself and you become oblivious of others. We forget that it lasts for a while.

The driving engine behind all this, is the love of money. The largest and most revered world religion, Christianity, is not immune to it as well.

For a mere 30 pieces of silver, the head of the church, Jesus, was sold out by his inner circle friend and devout follower, Judas Iscariot.

This day, an economic opportunity, a job, a tender or money itself can drive a vulnerable person to betray his comrade-in-arms or murder his kinship.

It always comes as a shock when it happens, we can never get used to it. My heart breaks for the third time when I think of what is happening to Mmusi Maimane. And I hate to sing the common chorus in hindsight: "We told you so".