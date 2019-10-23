Why Maimane resigned from DA after four years as its leader

The DA’s first black leader Mmusi Maimane has bowed out after being at the helm of the official opposition party for four years.

Maimane has admitted to losing the fight to transform the DA from a white to a more inclusive party that even black people could relate to.

He said that the colonialism tweets by the newly elected Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille had also created a mistrust between black and white people.

“And in the end we have come to the conclusion that despite my best efforts, the DA is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building One South Africa for All,” said Maimane.

“It is with great sadness that in order to continue the fight for this vision I so strongly believe in, and the country I so dearly love, I today tender my resignation as leader of the Democratic Alliance.”