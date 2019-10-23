South Africa

Mmusi Maimane, Athol Trollip both step down from DA

By Kgothatso Madisa - 23 October 2019 - 18:06
Mmusi Maimane has stepped aside as DA leader.
Image: Mmusi Maimane via Twitter

Mmusi Maimane has stepped down as the leader of the DA effective immediately.  His resignation was followed by that of former Nelson Mandela Bay Metro mayor Athol Trollip.

Dressed in black suit on a DA podium covered in a black plain cloth, a sombre Maimane said he was not a career politician.

He said that he joined the DA as he believed it was a true opponent that could remove the ANC from power.

Maimane said DA has always been but a vehicle to further his vision of One South Africa For All.

“Despite my best effort, perhaps the DA is not the vehicle for this vision,” said Maimane.

The Democratic Alliance was dealt a severe blow on Wednesday October 23 2019 as leader Mmusi Maimane and federal chair Athol Trollip stepped down from their respective positions in the party. This follows the resignation of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, who resigned on Monday October 21.

“I will today step down as the leader of the DA. I will continue my role as parliamentary leader until end of this week.... I’ll see you in your communities, in your home, for the struggle continues," he said.

This comes days after he stood besides his ally Herman Mashaba when he announced his resignation from the DA on Monday where he called him his hero.

Maimane took over as DA leader from Helen Zille in 2015.

Maimane's resignation came after a panel he commissioned  to review the DA’s performance at this year’s national general elections where the party’s support declined by about 1.5%, gave a damning verdict on his leadership.

The report, presented to the DA’s Federal Council over the weekend, was scathing on Maimane saying that he was an indecisive leader.

