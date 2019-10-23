Mmusi Maimane, Athol Trollip both step down from DA

Mmusi Maimane has stepped down as the leader of the DA effective immediately. His resignation was followed by that of former Nelson Mandela Bay Metro mayor Athol Trollip.

Dressed in black suit on a DA podium covered in a black plain cloth, a sombre Maimane said he was not a career politician.

He said that he joined the DA as he believed it was a true opponent that could remove the ANC from power.

Maimane said DA has always been but a vehicle to further his vision of One South Africa For All.

“Despite my best effort, perhaps the DA is not the vehicle for this vision,” said Maimane.