Social support applications 'dumped' in open field

The Democratic Alliance claims it found “thousands” of social support applications dumped in a field in the Free State on Monday.

“It is heartbreaking that the applications were for abused children and complainants without any source of income and who turned to the department in the hopes that their situation would be turned around‚” DA Free State premier candidate Patricia Kopane said.

Kopane and party spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis found the documents in an open field while they were conducting an oversight inspection at a waste recycling plant in Thaba Nchu‚ about 70km east of Bloemfontein.