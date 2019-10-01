KZN woman can't get an ID because she's 'dead'

Noluvo Mathumbu has been living without an identity document for 12 years, after being declared dead by home affairs in 2007.

The 38-year-old mother of four who works as a domestic worker in Umlazi, south of Durban, says she went to apply for a new ID at the Bizana department of home affairs in 2007 after hers was stolen, only to find that she had “died”.

“When the robbery happened, I had just arrived in KwaZulu-Natal. I asked my employer to allow me to go back home in the Eastern Cape to apply for an ID. It was only then I discovered that according to the home affairs system I had died a few weeks earlier, and the mortuary that handled my death was in Scottburgh, in the south of KwaZulu-Natal,” says Mathumbu.

She says the officials told her that she would need to re-apply for life status because according to their system she was a dead person. She says they told her that this would take two years and she should come back then to check if her application had succeeded.