Identity theft nightmare for unwary consumers

Identity theft is on the rise and millions of South African consumers are affected.

TransUnion senior director of the consumer business Garnet Jensen said nearly half of South African consumers have either fallen victim to identity theft, or know someone who has, according to their research.

Jensen said thieves use the victim's identity to purchase products and services on credit, particularly high-end goods like electronics and luxury items. "In the worst-case scenario, thieves can use your ID to apply for large value credit purchases such as vehicle finance or even commit a crime using your identity," she said

She said popular targets for fraudsters include retail accounts, mobile phone contracts and bank accounts, but ID thieves have also been known to intercept employment or credit applications, using these documents to steal identities.

Grace Mdungaze, is one such victim.

Mdungaze of Midrandsaid she bought two microwave ovens and a set of pots from Home Choice in 2015 and paid them off in 2017. Towards the end of 2017 she received a telephone an text messages from VVM attorneys notifying her that her Home Choice account had been handed over to them for debt collection.

On inquiry she was told that she had ordered a TV stand which was delivered at her home in Pietermaritzburg.

"I was born in Giyani, I have never been to KwaZulu-Natal," she said.

Mdungaze said she approached VVM attorneys to dispute the account and gave them an affidavit and a sample of her signatures for verification.

But, later Home Choice handed her account to another firm of attorneys.