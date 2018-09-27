Beware fraudsters are out to steal from you

Not letting your credit card leave your sight, not sharing too much information on your Facebook account and not readily giving out your ID number too often may not be enough to protect you from identity theft.

Credit cards can be cloned with a swipe across a sleeve, your social media photos can let criminals know you're not at home and your home ownership and loan records are publicly available through the deeds office.

"Crooks do research and there is a lot of publicly available information," Steven Powell, the head of ENSafrica's forensics department told the annual Fiduciary Institute of South Africa's conference held in Sandton recently.

Powell says if you are a victim of ID theft and fraud, the sooner you pick it up the greater your chances of not losing money, but ID theft and fraud are rife.