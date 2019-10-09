Family of 'intruder' wants to perform ritual at house where he was killed

The family of a man who was beaten to death in a Witbank homeowner's yard after allegedly being accused of intruding has told our sister publication TimesLIVE they need to return to the scene to perform a traditional ritual.

Buhle Madandana, the dead man's cousin, said on Wednesday the family hoped the police would help them in arranging a visit to the house before they lay Lizwi Mbhabhama to rest in Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape.

“We don’t have a choice. We have to do the ceremony. We need his spirit. We need to do this for his soul to rest in peace,” Madandana said.

Usually this ritual involves the burning of incense at the spot where the person died. A branch is placed at the scene. This symbolises the person’s spirit. Mourners speak to the spirit of the deceased, telling him or her that they are taking them to their final resting place. This branch is then taken back to the family home.

Madandana said it had been a trying week since Mbhabhama died, especially since they missed the opportunity to meet the homeowner who allegedly caught and beat Mbhabhama after finding him in his yard.