Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe is the unfortunate butt of jokes on Thursday after trying to attract investment to South Africa - by peddling an April Fool’s joke.

"To be fair‚ the original story is very convincing. It quotes Head Researcher Jan van der Merwe as saying: 'Hazenile‚ the active element of the battery‚ is a close relative of Fingerite. We believe this is a bigger discovery than unobtainium'‚" author Gus Silber shared.

The minister promoted a mineral that does not exist at the Africa Down Under mining conference in Perth‚ Australia‚ this week.

Business Day reports Mantashe told about 400 delegates on Wednesday that the “Hazenile” mineral was discovered in “abundance in the area between the crypte and throne room in the Congo [sic] caves in the Western Cape”.

Mantashe‚ according to Business Day‚ added that the mineral “will be crucial in the manufacturing of battery storage technologies”.

“The problem is the mineral Hazenile does not exist in the Congo Caves‚ nor the Cango Caves‚” Business Day reported.

According to the newspaper‚ the pranksters had flagged “Congo Caves” in its story as part of its April Fool's joke.

Twitter users weighed on the minister’s blunder’s blunder‚ with some questioning his credentials.

“If we had ministers appointed on merit - i.e. people skilled and educated in the fields they represent - this cringe worthy stuff wouldn't happen. Instead we have unqualified cadres deployed to ministries they have no clue about‚” said Jacques Maree.

Former Western Cape premier Helen Zille wrote: “He meant Helen Zille. They have been trying to sell me to the Aussies for years”.

“Operating through a hazenile of ignorance and ineptitude. So embarrassing‚” said Lupina the Laniferous.