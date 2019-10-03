Helen Zille defends IRR column calling for Alan Winde to replace Mmusi Maimane

Former DA leader Helen Zille has defended a controversial opinion column calling for Western Cape premier Alan Winde to replace party leader Mmusi Maimane at the helm of the country's official opposition.

However, she was quick to explain that she would have framed that call differently because, as it is, it could lead to the article being read out of context.

This after a political storm erupted after Institute of Race Relations (IRR) analyst Hermann Pretorius wrote an article in which he called on Maimane to step down and be replaced by Winde.

In his column, published on Tuesday, Pretorius referenced race, stating that “the seed of the DA’s recovery has been planted by a white man in the Western Cape”.

“If the party has any bottle, any mettle, any fight left at all, it will see in the leadership of Alan Winde its future as the real party for all South Africans,” he wrote.

Quizzed about this on Wednesday, Zille said: “The point he [Pretorius] was making, I think, is a valid one. The underlying point he was making, with which I agree, is that the DA cannot be a race-driven party.”