Zille slams Maimane’s stance on public protector

"What is an opposition party to do when there is seemingly a legitimate complaint under the Executive Ethics Act and that is your only recourse? So it is a terrible dilemma for the party. Either you let an alleged breach of the Executive Ethics Act go by or you take it to a compromised public protector," said Zille.

However, speaking on the move by the DA to approach the public protector to have Ramaphosa investigated, she said it was the opposition's role and duty to take up any alleged breach of the Executive Ethics Act.

"But it is a terrible dilemma to have such a compromised public protector and you have a complaint that only she can adjudicate," she said. "Things are not cut and dry or black and white in our politics. There are complex moral dilemmas and that is what we need to understand."

Social media and tweeting

Zille, who herself has attracted controversy with tweets on the benefits of colonialism and alleged black privilege, said free speech and open debate is "absolutely critical".

"Vigorous debates involve saying things that aren't popular, and almost every progress in human history has involved people who have said things that aren't popular, especially when vested interests are challenged.

"I will continue challenging vested interests, especially those that undermine the building of common nationhood and the inclusive economy that we need," she said.