SACP takeover is just beginning

N'wabvenula Phangela ("SACP should cease to exist", Sowetan, October 3 2019) sees the South African Communist Party as so irrelevant that somehow a long letter of grievances, rants, curses and everything in between must be published in a national newspaper.

No sane individual ever wastes so much energy and time on an "irrelevant" organisation.

The message in the letter is contradictory. At one point "communism [is] exploitative" and in the next statement there seems to be a cry for communism which, according to the author, the SACP will fail to bring apparently because "rhetoric is not going to bring communism in SA but action can".