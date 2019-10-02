Treating only the symptoms won't cure ills

Like a number of South Africans who are enraged by basic education minister Angie Motshekga's planned grade 9 certificate, Dr Mamphela Ramphele is livid.

Ramphela has pointed to systemic failures, our frivolous identification and description of problems and our thoughtless iron-clad prescriptions.

We are not surprised when these prescriptions do not work.

Motshekga is not alone in this. This malady cuts across the state.

We haphazardly drive intentions, ideas, policies, plans and planning as one and the same thing.

Our system is chasing symptoms of maladies and we deal with these by palliatives.

This takes us nowhere.

We need to ask ourselves the question as Motshekga wrestles with the tiger, what happened to June 16? Have we delivered on the root cause of June 16?