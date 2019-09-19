Woman out on bail after video showing her beating a child goes viral

A Mpumalanga woman has appeared in court after being accused of assaulting a teenage boy to an extent that he suffered a broken arm apparently after the victim had a quarrel with her child.

Matshidiso Mtsweni, 35, from Phola Park Section of Ogies outside Emalahlani, was granted bail of R500 by the Ogies magistrate's court on Wednesday.

She was charged with assault with an intention to cause grievous body harm (GBH).

In a video which was taken on Sunday, Mtsweni, is seen with two other teenagers assaulting the boy, 13, with sticks while he was tied to a pole at a veranda.

According to the police Mtsweni, was brought to the police station by a group of women from the community after the video went viral of social media.

“Information at the police disposal suggests that the woman’s anger may have been caused by the victim having had a quarrel with her child," said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.