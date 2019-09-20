Car guard recalls attack on friend

Car guard Samuel Diseko broke down when he recalled how his colleague Xolani Meswana was brutally assaulted and left for dead in the Johannesburg inner city last year.

Yesterday, Diseko detailed to the Johannesburg magistrate's court how the accused in the matter, Philani Mkhulisa, arrived at the corner of Pritchard and Rissik streets in a Toyota Yaris at about 7.30pm, accompanied by his girlfriend.

Mkhulisa then allegedly asked Meswana to keep an eye on his car and he agreed. Not long afterwards, Mkhulisa returned and found his car broken into and some items missing.

Diseko testified that he heard Mkhulisa shouting at Meswana, whom he had known for about two-and-a-half years and called him Stompie.